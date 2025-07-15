President Lee Jae Myung sent invitation letters Monday to 20 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ahead of the 2025 event hosted by South Korea in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, scheduled from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, Lee's spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Tuesday.

According to Kang, some of the leaders who received formal invitations "already expressed their willingness" verbally to attend the event, without elaborating which countries she was referring to. She added that some non-APEC members were invited to visit Gyeongju, naming the United Arab Emirates as an example, but clarified that North Korea was not among them.

This year's event will discuss ways to boost regional connectivity and developments in digital innovation and foster prosperity, according to Lee's office. Lee's letter also highlighted the APEC's role in sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

The letters would be the first official invitation sent by Lee, who was inaugurated in early June after the impeachment of disgraced former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law imposition.

The upcoming event will host some 4,000 representatives of the governments from the member economies, and they will be among some 30,000 participants in the event. The focus is on whether leaders of the major economies, such as the United States and China get together, raising the anticipation that they could meet in person amid intensifying trade conflict.

The main event will also be accompanied by the APEC Business Advisory Council meeting and the CEO Summit. Also, a week before the main event, Gyeongju will host APEC Senior Officials' Meetings, as well as a ministerial-level meeting of foreign affairs and trade.

South Korea is one of the 21 APEC member economies. It last hosted an APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Busan in 2005.