From celebrity photo walls in clinics to alleys lined with illegally parked cars, what feels ordinary to Korean viewers may seem curious or even confusing to foreign fans

“Do Koreans really put a napkin under their spoon and chopsticks?” said Natalia Lima, a 28-year-old Brazilian woman who has watched Netflix’s hit animated film "K-pop Demon Hunters" more than twice.

In the scene that caught her attention, main characters Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, members of the fictional K-pop group Huntrix, are eating gukbap (Korean soup with rice) at a restaurant where Mira places her spoon and chopsticks on a folded napkin.

"In Brazil, utensils are usually placed directly on the table or wrapped in a napkin. Using a napkin solely to rest them on? That was completely new to me. I’d love to see how common it really is if I ever get the chance to visit Korea,” Lima told The Korea Herald.

While the animated film, which follows a K-pop trio on a mission to protect the world from evil spirits through their music, grabs attention with its flashy battles and dazzling performances, many international viewers are equally drawn to the everyday moments woven into the characters’ lives.

Here are some details in the show that, whether positive or negative, feel natural to Koreans but stand out as unexpected to some foreign eyes.

Couch as a backrest

There’s one scene where the trio eats a variety of Korean street food, including gimbap (Korean seaweed rice roll), tteokbokki (spicy stir-fried rice cakes), and hotteok (a kind of donut), on their private jet. Despite having comfy couches around them, they choose to sit on the floor.

In Korea, it’s quite common to sit on the floor with a low dining table in front, using the couch behind as a backrest — something foreign viewers can easily spot in Korean variety shows, dramas and YouTube vlogs.

The practice reflects the country’s long tradition of floor-based living, which naturally developed due to “ondol,” the traditional floor heating system of Korean homes.

Even today, many local restaurants offer both floor seating and tables. In many households, especially during holidays, families sit together on the living room floor to share a meal.

Walls decorated with celebrity photos at clinics, restaurants

How many celebrities and public figures have visited a clinic or restaurant often serves as a barometer in deciding whether to go there for some Korean customers.

That’s why, in Korea, it’s common to walk into a restaurant or clinic and see walls covered with framed photos and autographs of celebrities, politicians or social media influencers.

The film shows Rumi, who struggles with her voice, visiting a traditional Korean medicine clinic, where one wall is covered with photos of the doctor posing with celebrities.

Back when online restaurant ratings and social media platforms weren’t as widespread, celebrity visits served as an informal stamp of approval — a practice that remains influential in Korea’s dining culture today.

“Unlike big companies, we have limited ways to promote ourselves, so we rely heavily on word of mouth. If even one celebrity visits, word spreads quickly in the neighborhood, and it definitely brings a positive effect,” said Yang Yoon-mo, 37, who runs a bakery cafe in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.

The “bandwagon effect” is often cited by local experts as a key reason behind the success of celebrity-driven marketing in Korea.

“It has long been common for dermatology and cosmetic clinics in Korea to decorate their walls with celebrity photos and autographs, which functions as social proof for Koreans who tend to be more influenced by others’ opinions and judgments than in many other countries, a phenomenon known as the bandwagon effect. The country’s collectivist culture further reinforces this tendency,” Lee Eun-hee, a professor of consumer psychology at Inha University, told The Korea Herald.

“From the consumer’s perspective, seeing that a celebrity, especially one they personally like, has visited a clinic can create an emotional connection," she added.

Puffer coats and T-shirts seen side by side

Seoul’s streets in November last year were filled with passersby dressed in everything from short sleeves to padded jackets.

Sudden temperature swings that month explain the unusual mix of attire. The third week of November brought unseasonably warm weather, with average temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius, before plunging by nearly 10 degrees in the final week, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

South Korea's distinct four seasons are increasingly affected by weather volatility due to climate change. As a result, it’s now common for people to keep clothing for all four seasons in their wardrobes year-round.

"Due to global warming, temperatures are rising faster in higher latitudes, weakening the cold air in the Arctic and makes the jet stream more unstable. As a result, the country is experiencing more unusual cold spells and heat waves than before," said Kim Hae-dong, an environmental engineering professor at Keimyung University.

In mid-April this year, an unexpected cold snap caused snow to fall in parts of Seoul, including Jongno. Just a month later, however, unseasonably warm weather followed, with daytime highs climbing above 20 degrees Celsius for several consecutive days.

"I used to routinely switch out my winter and summer clothes during spring or fall, but now my closet is filled with outfits for every kind of weather," one user wrote on X.

Alleys with illegally parked cars

At one point in the film, Jinu, the male protagonist and leader of the fictional idol group Saja Boys, walks slowly through a narrow alley, lost in thought.

Although not intended as humorous, the scene likely resonated with many Korean drivers, who couldn’t help but let out a bitter chuckle at the sight of illegally parked cars lining the narrow alley.

Despite the bold “no parking” warning painted on the ground, cars remain parked there — a common issue in many Korean cities and a long-standing social issue.

“The scene reminded me of those times when I drive down a narrow alley and get completely stuck because cars are parked on both sides and another car comes from the opposite direction,” said Yang, a 34-year-old office worker in Seoul.

“It’s a bit embarrassing to say, but I thought it captured reality perfectly. I think a lot of foreigners would be shocked by how common illegal parking is in Korea.”

According to data from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, fines for illegal parking in the city totaled 77.35 billion won ($55.9 million) last year, up 6.2 percent from 72.84 billion won in 2022.

One Japanese viewer in the US expressed surprise at the scene, commenting on Facebook, “It would be hard to imagine such a sight in a Japanese animated film.”

“In Japan, the police outsource illegal parking enforcement to private agencies, with many retirees taking up these monitoring roles. The regulations are strictly enforced.”