Gyeonggi Province launches program that rewards reading with cash credits, aiming to boost literacy and support independent bookstores

If you read a book, you can now earn money to buy more books.

In a move to encourage reading and boost the publishing sector, Gyeonggi Province has rolled out a first-of-its-kind initiative that rewards residents for their reading activities.

Launched July 1, the “Book Points for a Thousand Books” program has already attracted more than 40,000 participants within the first week.

Gyeonggi residents aged 14 and older can earn up to 60,000 won ($43) in book points annually, with a cap of 30,000 won planned for the second half of 2025. While various reading incentive programs have offered prizes or mileage, this is the first to convert reading efforts directly into rewards points, which can be used at participating bookstores in the province.

The initiative aims to cultivate critical thinking and a spirit of inquiry through reading, while also building a sustainable ecosystem that links individual reading habits to the local economy, said a Gyeonggi Province official. The provincial government hopes the program will foster regular reading habits while supporting the survival of small, independent bookstores.

Participants can earn points by logging activities such as book purchases, library loans, journal entries and online reviews. Membership in reading clubs also earns points. Verified proof — such as receipts, photos or journal entries — is required, after which points are automatically tallied. Accumulated points are converted into provincial cash credits on the 25th of each month and can be used at any of the 351 participating bookstores.

The program runs through Nov. 24, with the earned credits expiring on Dec. 7. Any unused rewards will expire after this date. Additional bonuses such as welcome points, referral rewards and a 21-day attendance challenge offer extra incentives to stay engaged.

The program is operated through its dedicated platform at library.kr/bookpoint.