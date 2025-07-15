France reaffirmed its commitment to working with South Korea as it marked Bastille Day on Monday.

The day is observed annually on July 14, commemorating the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison, which sparked the French Revolution.

Speaking at the event, French Ambassador to Korea Bertrand Bertoux praised South Korea’s resilient democracy.

“In South Korea, the attempted imposition of martial law on Dec. 3 ushered in a period of great uncertainty,” he said.

“Fortunately, Korean democracy has demonstrated its solidity. With the presidential election on June 3, this chapter is closed. A new page is being written.”

“France wishes to play its full part, as it has done throughout Korea's modern history,” Bertoux said, mentioning the French Battalion’s role in UN forces during the Korean War and major Korean-French projects such as the Hanul nuclear reactors and the TGV/KTX high-speed train.

Bertoux pointed to AI, space, quantum technology, biotech and decarbonization as focus areas for future ties. He also highlighted France's ambitious France 2030 plan, which supports innovation and funds many Franco-Korean cooperation projects.

“We are proud to be Europe's No. 1 destination for foreign direct investment for the sixth year running, according to the EY barometer.”

He also expressed solidarity with Ukraine at the event.

“Let's help Ukraine, because our collective future depends on it.”

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung-chul, South Korea’s High Representative for UN Security Council Affairs, paid tribute to the more than 3,000 French soldiers who fought alongside Koreans for freedom and democracy during the Korean War.

He thanked France for its unwavering commitment to “liberty, equality, and fraternity,” which has fostered “genuine affection and admiration” among Koreans.

“Every year, hundreds of thousands of Koreans travel to France for its freedom, its romanticism, and the richness of its cultural heritage,” Lee said.

He also highlighted the strong economic ties, noting, “France is now Korea's third-largest trading partner within the EU, while Korea is France's third-largest trading partner in Asia.”

“Korea intends to write a new page with the new government driven by a spirit of inclusion and reconciliation,” he said with optimism about Korea’s future, recalling the post-World War II foundation of the European Union by France and Germany.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, embassy officials, foreign residents, Korean company executives, NGOs and media representatives.