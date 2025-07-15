Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, located less than 40 kilometers from Seoul and within commuting distance to Pangyo’s tech cluster, is rapidly emerging as a popular destination for those seeking both proximity to their workplaces and a more relaxed, residential environment.

The city’s population, which was just 324,000 in 2015, surpassed 400,000 for the first time in 2022 and exceeded 412,600 as of June 2025, according to city data. During the same period, the number of foreign residents also rose from 11,477 to 15,312.

According to Mayor Bang Se-hwan, the city is now taking bold steps to accommodate a population of 500,000.

In a written interview with The Korea Herald, Bang said his administration’s growth strategy centers on transportation and housing infrastructure to address rising commuter demand and expanding residential needs.

"Expanding transportation infrastructure is one of the core requirements for accommodating a population of 500,000," he said. "We are prioritizing improvements to road and rail systems to enhance livability and regional accessibility."

Bang highlighted the opening of the Anseong–Guri section of the Sejong–Pocheon Expressway earlier this year as a key milestone.

"Travel time from Anseong to Guri used to take 88 minutes, but now it takes about 39 minutes," he said. "This has greatly improved accessibility and is expected to boost logistics efficiency and attract businesses to the area."

In tandem, the city is investing 59.2 billion won ($42.8 million) this year to improve its internal road network across three residential zones — Opo–Gyeongan, Choywol–Gonjiam and Namhansanseong–Toechon — through bypasses, ramp connections and road widening projects.

Gwangju is also actively pursuing the extension of its railway lines, including the Gyeonggang Line and new routes such as the GTX-D high-speed line and the Pangyo–Opo light rail.

"Among metropolitan railway lines, the Gyeonggang Line is already one of the most crowded due to a lack of train supply," he said. "If the Gwangju–Icheon–Yeoju region undergoes further development, demand will only continue to increase."

To support the population growth, the city is planning two major housing development projects around Gwangju and Gonjiam stations. These projects are expected to provide thousands of residential units and are scheduled to begin construction in 2027, with completion set for 2030.

Reflecting on his three years in office, Bang said his most vivid memories come not from office rooms, but from the streets.

"The cries of citizens stuck in traffic every day were desperate. That urgency led us to reform the city’s entire bus and transfer system," he said. "The essence of governance lies in the field. That belief guided all our efforts."

In addition to infrastructure, Bang has been active in elevating Gwangju’s cultural and international profile.

Among the accomplishments he cited was the successful hosting of the 2024 WASBE Conference, an international wind band event organized by the World Association for Symphonic Bands and Ensembles.

Preparations are also underway for two large-scale events that Bang sees as city branding opportunities: the 2025 Korea Forest Expo and the 2026–2027 Gyeonggi Province Sports Festival.

In October, Gwangju will host the Korea Forest Expo at Gonjiam Ceramic Park, featuring environmental policy exhibitions, forest-related products and family-friendly nature experiences. For the domestic sports festival, construction of the main stadium is over 80 percent complete, with full completion targeted for later this year.

Environmental policies are another key pillar of Gwangju’s long-term vision.

The city is currently working on a bio-gas facility that will process up to 190 metric tons of organic waste daily and convert it into energy through fuel cell power generation.

Additionally, Gwangju has joined ICLEI, a global network of local governments committed to sustainability. It is also constructing Korea’s largest Wood Education Center and developing a natural recreation forest near Paldang Lake.

Looking ahead, Bang emphasized that Gwangju is at a turning point.

"We are managing each project meticulously to ensure that our citizens feel the changes in their daily lives. Our goal is a city where everyone wants to live — a truly self-sustaining Gwangju," he said.