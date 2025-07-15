Huntrix’s “Golden,” from the Netflix sensation “K-pop Demon Hunters,” reached the top ten on Billboard’s Hot 100, leaping to No. 6 from last week’s No. 23, according to the latest chart.

The single has remained on the main songs chart for three weeks after debuting at No. 81. It has also claimed the top spot on both the Global 200 and Global excl. US charts, becoming the first fictional act to do so according to Billboard.

The song sang by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami features on the musical fantasy animation’s soundtrack album, which rose to No. 2 on the Billboard 200, climbing from its first appearance on the chart at No. 8 and last week’s No. 3. Seven songs from the 12-track album made Billboard’s Hot 100 dated July 8.