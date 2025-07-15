The main opposition People Power Party on Tuesday condemned China Energy Engineering Corporation's participation in Korea’s offshore wind power plant project in the West Sea, raising concerns over possible security threats.

“According to a media report, China’s state-run company CEEC is taking part in the 365 (megawatt) wind power project in the waters of Yeonggwang in South Jeolla Province,” said People Power Party spokesperson Lee Jun-woo.

“China’s entrance into our domestic offshore wind power sector is a very grave issue as it is directly related to security threats on top of simply plundering our industrial sovereignty.”

The spokesperson noted that China’s participation in the project could lead to a leakage of Korea's routes and information on its ships, submarines and flights through the high-precision sensors attached the cables, turbines and blades used for offshore wind power projects.

The media report, which Lee cited, said on the previous day that CEEC had announced its participation in the engineering, procurement and construction, or EPC, project of Korea’s 365 MW offshore wind power development through a consortium. The announcement included that the size of the contract was about 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion).

“If the Chinese state-run energy firm’s invasion into Korea becomes reality, the Democratic Party of Korea’s administration will have to be held accountable for letting China eat away at our future industry and security,” said Lee.