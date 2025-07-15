President Lee Jae Myung called on the government to drastically adjust inefficient budget spending to ensure that next year's budget is allocated effectively to support the sluggish economy.

Lee emphasized the need for a prudent and strategic fiscal policy during a Cabinet meeting as the government is drafting the 2026 budget proposal amid an economic slowdown and trade uncertainties.

"Given the difficult conditions facing our economy and the significant weakening of the private sector's fundamentals, the government will be required to pursue active fiscal policies next year," Lee said, acknowledging the limited capacity of the government's finances.

Lee instructed ministries to draft an efficient, people-centered budget plan that can serve as a catalyst for recovery and growth.

During the meeting, the president welcomed the decision by medical students to return to school after a 17-month boycott of classes in protest of the previous government's medical reform plan.

Lee urged the education authorities to promptly implement follow-up measures to facilitate their smooth return and called on relevant ministries to develop and carry out policies aimed at improving the quality of essential and regional medical services.

"I also hope medical students will deepen their understanding of their social responsibilities as future medical professionals in charge of public health and people's lives," he added. (Yonhap)