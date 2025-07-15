The government has eased a tier system on electricity bills to help people reduce their burden, a ruling party lawmaker said Tuesday, as an intense heat wave is expected to push temperatures to a record high this summer.

Rep. Kim Woni of the ruling Democratic Party told reporters that the government has provided energy vouchers worth 701,300 won ($507) each to underprivileged households since early this month.

A ceiling on a discount on electricity prices for underprivileged families was also raised to 20,000 won per month, Kim said.

Since 2019, the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. has eased a tier system on electricity bills in July and August every year.

The threshold for the first-tier electricity rate has been eased from the previous under 200 kilowatt-hour to under 300 kWh. The second-tier range has been adjusted from 201-400 kWh to 301-450 kWh, and the third-tier from over 401 kWh to over 451 kWh.

Electricity demand is expected to surge this summer as a record heat wave is forecast to grip the nation, Kim said.

The ruling party and the government will continue to make efforts to ensure enough power supply capabilities, Kim said. (Yonhap)