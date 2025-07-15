A fifth grader prevented a potentially serious apartment fire by calmly using a fire extinguisher after noticing embers coming from an air conditioner’s electrical wiring, fire authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Gimhaeseobu Fire Station, the fire broke out around 5:41 p.m. on July 10 in an apartment in Gimbae, South Gyeongsang Province. The boy, who was home alone at the time, spotted smoke and sparks from the air conditioner and quickly used a fire extinguisher displayed in the apartment to suppress the flames.

Authorities credited the boy’s swift response for preventing major damage.

The child had previously learned how to use a fire extinguisher during a fire safety education session at school Local fire officials regularly conduct programs to teach students how to respond to fire emergencies.