Defense Minister nominee Ahn Gyu-back pledged Tuesday to militarily support the government's push to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and mend strained ties with North Korea.

"(If I take office), I will militarily support the government's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula," Ahn told a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

The minister nominee emphasized the importance of leaving doors open for engagement with the North.

"While establishing deterrence based on immense military power, a door for dialogue to ease tension and build trust should be left open," Ahn said, vowing to seek "strength-based" and "sustainable" peace.

Ahn, a five-term lawmaker, was tapped as President Lee Jae Myung's first defense minister last month. He is the first civilian defense chief to be nominated in 64 years for the post that has been generally taken by retired military generals. (Yonhap)