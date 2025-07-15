Container shipping costs from South Korea to the United States sharply went up last month, as trade volume to the country increased despite Washington's sweeping tariff policies, the customs agency said Tuesday.

The average shipping cost for a 40-foot container from South Korea to the US west coast increased 16.6 percent from a month earlier to 6.09 million won ($4,395) in June, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

Shipping rates to the US east coast climbed 23.3 percent to 6.77 million won during the same period.

"The freight rates escalated largely due to increased shipments to the US, but the cost is constantly changing due to uncertainties sparked by Washington's tariff measures," an official from the agency said. In May, shipping costs to both the US west and east coasts dropped due to a decrease in trade volume to the region.

Meanwhile, average shipping costs from South Korea to the European Union fell 0.8 percent on-month in June to 3.79 million won, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline.

In contrast, shipping costs to China gained 2.7 percent to 716,000 won, and those to Japan added 4.6 percent to 656,000 won. Shipping rates to Vietnam also expanded 8 percent to 1.74 million won.

The figures include freight rates, commissions and other related charges reported by local exporters, the agency said. (Yonhap)