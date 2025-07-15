Stray Kids surpassed 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Cheese” as of Monday, its label JYP Entertainment said.

It is the band’s 17th video to reach the milestone and joined the other videos only a day after “Megaverse.”

“Cheese” is part of the band’s second studio album “Noeasy” that rolled out in August 2021. The electronica tune is the intro track from the album which was its first album to sell over a million copies.

"Noeasy" was fronted by “Thunderous” which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 52 regions and earned the eight-piece act six trophies from television music chart shows at home.

The octet is in the middle of the European leg of tour “Dominate," for which it will perform in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday.