Seoul shares opened lower Tuesday, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors remained cautious over US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 12.34 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,189.69 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Trump has notified key US trading partners of new tariff rates set to take effect Aug. 1 unless they offer improved terms in ongoing negotiations.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent to 44,459.65, while the tech-savvy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.27 percent to 20,640.33.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.6 percent, leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai declined 0.43 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.93 percent.

Chipmaker SK hynix dropped 3 percent, LG Chem lost 0.73 percent, and No. 2 battery maker Samsung SDI declined 0.77 percent.

Among gainers, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.64 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.6 percent.

State-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. jumped 4.06 percent, and top wireless carrier SK Telecom edged up 0.09 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,384.8 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 3.6 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)