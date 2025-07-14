President Lee Jae Myung visited the site of a deadly flood in the central city of Osong on Monday and called for systematic measures to prevent flooding ahead of the rainy season.

Lee issued the directives to related agencies during his visit to Osong, located 112 kilometers south of Seoul, where 14 people lost their lives after an underground underpass was inundated during heavy rainfall on July 15, 2023.

He asked regional and environmental officials about possible structural and systemic solutions to mitigate flood risks and stressed the need to distinguish responsibilities between local and central governments to ensure accountability at every level, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

In addition to enhancing disaster response infrastructure and providing financial support, Lee also underscored the need for regular inspections to ensure such facilities function properly, Kang said.

He also reviewed the ongoing investigation into the incident and reiterated the need for strict punishment in cases where poor management leads to a loss of life, she added.