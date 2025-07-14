JNTC Unveils Next-Generation Glass Substrate for Semiconductors

Carving Semiconductors into Glass, the Dream Material

SEOUL, South Korea, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JNTC Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 204270), a leading advanced materials company, hosted a product launch on June 30 at the Korea Exchange Conference Hall, unveiling its new Through-Glass-Via (TGV) glass substrate under the theme Carving Semiconductors into Glass, the Dream Material.' The event drew more than 200 attendees, including journalists and investors.

CEO Andrew Cho introduced the proprietary TGV glass substrate as a breakthrough solution to the limitations of plastic-based substrates. Designed for AI and high-performance computing applications, the substrate offers excellent flatness and thermal stability, which help reduce warpage and heat generation under high-speed processing.

JNTC completed its domestic production line in June and expects to begin full-scale manufacturing in August, following test runs in July. Unlike competitors, JNTC built and engineered most of its core production equipment in-house, enabling cost efficiency and full process independence. This approach cut initial investment costs to about one-fifth of the industry average.

The newly unveiled substrates support various sizes and thicknesses and feature high-precision via holes (0% microcrack). JNTC also developed its own etching, metalizing (void free), and processing technologies, achieving yields above 90% with minimal defects. Additional packaging features such as alignment marks and cavities have undergone performance verification with global semiconductor leaders.

"TGV glass substrates are emerging as critical components in next-gen semiconductor packaging," Cho said. "We have secured a clear edge in quality and cost, and are currently working with 16 global partners across the semiconductor ecosystem. This launch signals our ambition to become a leading global player in precision glass materials."

JNTC plans to expand exports and establish a large-scale manufacturing base in Vietnam in the second half of the year, further strengthening its position in the global advanced packaging market.