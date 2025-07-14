Carving Semiconductors into Glass, the Dream Material

SEOUL, South Korea, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JNTC Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 204270), a leading advanced materials company, hosted a product launch on June 30 at the Korea Exchange Conference Hall, unveiling its new Through-Glass-Via (TGV) glass substrate under the theme Carving Semiconductors into Glass, the Dream Material.' The event drew more than 200 attendees, including journalists and investors.

JNTC Unveils Next-Generation Glass Substrate for Semiconductors
JNTC Unveils Next-Generation Glass Substrate for Semiconductors

CEO Andrew Cho introduced the proprietary TGV glass substrate as a breakthrough solution to the limitations of plastic-based substrates. Designed for AI and high-performance computing applications, the substrate offers excellent flatness and thermal stability, which help reduce warpage and heat generation under high-speed processing.

JNTC completed its domestic production line in June and expects to begin full-scale manufacturing in August, following test runs in July. Unlike competitors, JNTC built and engineered most of its core production equipment in-house, enabling cost efficiency and full process independence. This approach cut initial investment costs to about one-fifth of the industry average.

The newly unveiled substrates support various sizes and thicknesses and feature high-precision via holes (0% microcrack). JNTC also developed its own etching, metalizing (void free), and processing technologies, achieving yields above 90% with minimal defects. Additional packaging features such as alignment marks and cavities have undergone performance verification with global semiconductor leaders.

"TGV glass substrates are emerging as critical components in next-gen semiconductor packaging," Cho said. "We have secured a clear edge in quality and cost, and are currently working with 16 global partners across the semiconductor ecosystem. This launch signals our ambition to become a leading global player in precision glass materials."

JNTC plans to expand exports and establish a large-scale manufacturing base in Vietnam in the second half of the year, further strengthening its position in the global advanced packaging market.