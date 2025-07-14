The special counsel team investigating allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee on Monday summoned the founder of Kakao Corp. and executives of several other companies for questionings over an investment scandal linked to one of Kim's aides.

The investigation team, led by special counsel Min Joong-ki, said it summoned Kakao founder Kim Beom-su; vice chairman of HS Hyosung Corp. Jo Hyeong-sang; former president of the Korea Securities Finance Corp. Yoon Chang-ho; and former Daou Kiwoom Group Chairman Kim Ik-rae to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The scandal centers on allegations that a man surnamed Kim, who served as a "butler" for the former first lady's family, had reportedly received 18 billion won (US$13 million) in illegal investments from several companies, including Kakao Mobility Corp., for his rental car company, IMS, in 2023.

The special counsel suspects that the funds invested in IMS may have been funneled to the former first lady in the form of slush funds.

The executives were summoned as witnesses in the case, though their status could change to suspects depending on the outcome of the probe, officials said.

"We will begin questionings of top decision makers of the companies (involved) ... this week to swiftly find the truth behind the so-called 'butler gate' and prevent the destroying of evidence," assistant special counsel Oh Jung-hee said in a regular press briefing.

Oh said the investigation team also plans to seek arrest warrants for four key suspects connected to a stock manipulation case involving Sambu Construction Co. later in the day, including a former chairman and the current chairman, on charges of violating the Capital Markets Act.

The case centers on allegations that company officials duped investors into buying the firm's shares in 2023 on false information that it would take part in reconstruction projects in war-torn Ukraine, then sold off their shares at inflated prices to pocket massive illegal profits.

The former first lady is alleged to have played a role in the scheme.