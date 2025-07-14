LABASIA 2025 UNITES SOUTHEAST ASIA’S SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY FOR A GREENER, SMARTER FUTURE

From AI breakthroughs to sustainable science, Southeast Asia's premier lab exhibition ignites global collaboration and next-gen solutions.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th edition of LabAsia, the Malaysia International Scientific Instrument and Laboratory Equipment Exhibition and Conference, officially opened today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). As Southeast Asia's leading laboratory exhibition, LabAsia has established itself as an essential platform for advancing scientific excellence, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and driving innovation throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Since its inception in 2007, LabAsia has evolved from a regional trade show into a trusted hub for the global scientific community. Organised biennially by Informa Markets Malaysia, in collaboration with Institut Kimia Malaysia (IKM) and the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), the exhibition has consistently grown in scope and influence.

In his opening remark, Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia said, "LabAsia is no longer just an industry event – it's where new ideas take root, collaborations ignite, and innovation transforms into real-world solutions."

LabAsia 2025 arrives at a transformative period for the global scientific instrumentation sector. Projected to grow from USD 42.95 billion in 2024 to USD 59.77 billion by 2029, the sector is being reshaped by disruptive technologies such as AI-powered diagnostics, lab-on-a-chip platforms, 3D printing, and IoT-enabled safety systems. LabAsia offers a front-row seat to these advancements, providing attendees with the tools and insights needed to remain at the forefront of the industry.

Over the next three days, more than 5,000 attendees will experience these cutting-edge advancements through immersive live demonstrations, interactive technology showcases, and expert-led educational sessions. The exhibition floor features 200 exhibitors representing more than 500 international brands from over 17 countries, each showcasing innovations specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of modern laboratories. From comprehensive automation solutions and digital laboratory management systems to energy-efficient infrastructure and sustainable instrumentation, these technologies are fundamentally reshaping how laboratories operate across the Asia-Pacific region.

A defining feature of LabAsia 2025 is the co-hosting of the prestigious 50th World Chemistry Congress (50WCC) and the 53rd IUPAC General Assembly (53GA). Organised by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry in partnership with Institut Kimia Malaysia, the congress operates under the theme "Chemistry for a Sustainable Future." This collaboration brings together the global scientific community to address critical challenges, including climate change, sustainable energy, and healthcare innovation, adding significant international scientific depth to LabAsia's agenda.

"Bringing these prestigious events to Malaysia highlights our nation's commitment to scientific research and chemical innovation," said Datuk ChM Dr Soon Ting Kueh, President of Institut Kimia Malaysia. He added, "This platform will unite eminent scientists, researchers, and industry pioneers from around the globe, fostering collaboration and driving the translation of scientific breakthroughs into impactful solutions."

Sustainability takes centre stage at LabAsia 2025, as the industry reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship without compromising scientific excellence. Exhibitors are showcasing energy-efficient instruments, green chemistry innovations, circular economy solutions, and eco-friendly laboratory infrastructure – each designed to reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency. From waste reduction systems to renewable energy integration, the technologies on display represent the future of responsible and high-performing laboratory operations.

Complementing the exhibition is a robust programme designed to provide a 360-degree perspective on the laboratory sciences landscape. Attendees can participate in targeted business-matching sessions and benefit from 48 technical seminars featuring global thought leaders. These knowledge-sharing opportunities are strategically designed to equip professionals with the insights, technical expertise, and industry connections needed to thrive in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving scientific environment. Topics range from regulatory compliance and quality assurance to emerging analytical techniques and digital transformation strategies.

LabAsia 2025 is made possible through the support of valued partners and sponsors, including LabPLas, the event's official Silver Sponsor. This partnership underscores a shared vision of pushing the boundaries of laboratory innovation and supporting the continued advancement of scientific research in the region.

"As we mark this 9th edition, we're already looking forward to a special milestone – the 10th edition in 2027. A full decade of connecting the industry, championing science, and supporting innovation across Southeast Asia," said Leeuwenburgh. This upcoming anniversary will represent not just ten years of successful exhibitions but a decade of fostering scientific advancement, international collaboration, and technological innovation throughout the region.

The continued growth and evolution of LabAsia reflect the dynamic nature of the scientific community it serves, adapting to emerging challenges while maintaining its core mission of advancing scientific excellence and facilitating meaningful connections that drive innovation forward.

LabAsia 2025 runs from 14–16 July 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. For more information, including programme highlights and exhibitor listings, visit www.lab-asia.com.

Notes to Editor

About LabAsia

The global scientific instruments and laboratory equipment market is poised to sustain its growth trajectory in the coming years, providing numerous opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors in the industry. LabAsia emerges as a pivotal platform for industry players to remain at the forefront of this evolving landscape. As the leading laboratory exhibition in the region, LabAsia is dedicated to showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in laboratory equipment, analysis, diagnostics, and research. With a commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, LabAsia brings together industry professionals, researchers, and experts from around the world to explore the forefront of scientific advancements. Since its inaugural edition in 2007, LabAsia has seamlessly connected thousands of laboratory professionals, fostering invaluable networking opportunities over the past decade. The most recent edition marked a significant milestone as visitors from 54 countries converged at a single event, reinforcing LabAsia's role as a global hub for knowledge exchange and collaboration.