Boy band drops 5th LP ahead of its 9th debut anniversary

NCT Dream has returned with its fifth LP "Go Back To The Future," a cinematic project that explores time travel and reflects on the group’s history.

Members embark on a journey to find their “brightest selves,” traveling through the past, present and future in a search for identity and growth. It features two main tracks—"BTTF" and "Chiller" — along with seven B-sides.

"BTTF" captures the story of NCT Dream gaining the power to change the future by traveling through time. The track’s dynamic structure and signature synth bass evoke the mood of a sci-fi film.

“All the moments in our past are what made us who we are now, so we ultimately decided not to change anything,” said Renjun at a press conference in Seoul on Monday. “The line 'I’m the future’ keeps repeating throughout the song, and that’s the core message we want to share with our fans.”

Jisung emphasized the intensity of "BTTF" performance, describing it as a high-energy hip-hop dance track in the signature SMP style. “It’s so powerful that it felt like we weren’t just singing, but literally shouting into the mic while recording.”

The other main track, "Chiller," has experimental synths and unexpected transitions. According to Chenle, the song is a continuation of "BTTF," but with a more light-hearted twist. “It’s about embracing who you are and enjoying it to the fullest. It’s witty and playful, which suits our personalities well.”

While "BTTF" features intense and physically demanding choreography, "Chiller" offers a laid-back, confident contrast.

“'BTTF' might be the most exhausting choreography I’ve ever done, but that’s what makes it so fun to watch,” said Jisung.

Jeno added, “The dance for 'Chiller' has a funky hip-hop vibe with unique and clever moves.”

A central item in the music video is the hoverboard, which symbolizes dreams. “The hoverboard is like a portal. It lets us revisit forgotten memories and move forward. It represents our dreams and the journey they take us on,” explained Renjun.

The music video also pays homage to the iconic film "Back to the Future" and even features the members wearing outfits from their debut days, staying true to the time travel concept.

Ahead of the album’s release, NCT Dream held its fourth solo concert, "The Dream Show 4: Dream The Future," at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from Thursday to Saturday, where they premiered the new songs. “The show opened with a cinematic VCR and kicked off with 'BTTF.' It was structured to reflect our past, present and future,” said Mark.

Looking ahead to the ninth anniversary of its debut in August, Haechan teased more surprises. “We may be nine years in, but our energy feels like we’ve only debuted nine days ago. And I’ll just say something fun is coming later this year.”