Nmixx announced at its first fan meetup Saturday that it was planning two standalone concerts in Seoul in November.

The six members set the audience further abuzz sharing the news with a coming-soon teaser floated on the large screen at the end of the live event held twice on the day.

The second gig of fan meeting “Nswer Vacation” was broadcast online as well for fans across the world. The fan meet followed the group’s second fan concert tour “Change Up: Mixx Lab” which took it to 12 cities for 21 shows and came to a close in Macao in late June.

According to the teaser clip, Nmixx will hit the stage in Seoul on Nov. 29-30 for its first standalone concert since it debuted over 3 1/2 years ago.

On Saturday, a local media report said that the group is putting together a new album that will be released in October. Its last effort was fourth EP “Fe304: Forward” from March.