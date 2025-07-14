Illit is poised to make its official Japanese debut on Sept. 1 with single “Toki Yo Tomare,” agency Belift Lab said Monday.

The physical single will consist of four songs: two new songs as well as a Japanese-language version of “Do the Dance,” the main track from its third EP “bomb," and its first song in Japanese “Almond Chocolate,” which was released in February.

“Almond Chocolate” amassed 50 million streams on Oricon as of last week and set a record for a song from an international artist this year. Third EP “bomb” ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Album Rankings.

Meanwhile, the fivesome is slated to host fan concert “Glitter Day” in Japan, two days each in Yokohama in August and in Osaka in September. Tickets for all four live events sold out.