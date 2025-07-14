Label of BTS, TXT announces upcoming debut of its first boy group in six years, describing it as 'young creator crew'

Big Hit Music, the Hybe label behind global acts BTS and Tomorrow X Together (TXT), is set to debut a brand-new boy group — its first in six years since TXT’s debut in 2019.

The new group comprises five teenage members — Martin, James, Juhoon, Sunghyun and Geonho — and will officially debut on Aug. 18. According to the label, all members are multitalented, with experience in performance, songwriting, choreography and video production.

“These five are a ‘young creator crew’ who approach music, dance and visual content with a completely fresh and original perspective,” said Big Hit Music. “They write and compose based on their own stories and showcase their creative abilities across lyrics, performance and videography. What makes them special is that they work together as a collaborative unit, without being limited to fixed roles or positions.”

The members have already made contributions to the creative work of senior Hybe artists.

Martin is credited on TXT’s "Deja Vu," "Miracle" and upcoming single "Beautiful Strangers" as well as Enhypen’s "Outside," Le Sserafim’s "Pierrot" and Illit’s "Magnetic."

James has choreographed for TXT’s "Deja Vu" and Illit’s "Magnetic," "Cherish (My Love)" and "Tick-Tack," and co-wrote "Deja Vu," "Miracle" and "Magnetic" with Martin.

Further details, including the group’s name, will be revealed in the coming weeks.