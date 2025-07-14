Blackpink teamed up with major sports teams across the US and released a range of exclusive merchandise in time for its world tour, label YG Entertainment announced Sunday.

The quartet collaborated with a series of pro teams in MLB and the NBA from their major tour stops: Los Angeles Dodgers and LA Lakers; Chicago Bulls and Chicago Cubs and White Sox; New York Knicks and New York Mets.

The Blackpink edition of each team’s merchandise became available for purchase on July 8 and will hit the shelves in New York at a pop-up store that will open on July 25, as it did in Los Angeles last week.

The group kicked off its “Deadline” tour earlier this month with a two shows in Korea. It went live in Los Angeles last weekend and will hop over to Chicago on July 18. So far, it has announced 16 stops and 31 shows for the tour.