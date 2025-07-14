The state weather agency on Monday forecast on-and-off rainfall across the country until Tuesday night, with downpours of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour expected in some regions, including the east coast of Gangwon Province.

Rain will fall in Gangwon, North Chungcheong and Gyeongsang provinces on Monday, and spread to drench most parts of the country until Tuesday afternoon, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

In particular, the central and northern parts of Gangwon's east coast should brace for heavy rain of 30 to 50 mm per hour between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, the KMA noted.

It forecast a two-day precipitation of 50 to 100 mm on Ulleung Island, 20 to 60 mm in the Gyeongsang provinces, 10 to 50 mm in Seoul, and western Gangwon, Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, and 5 to 20 mm on Jeju and Yellow Sea islands.

The agency advised people to avoid going to east coast beaches until Tuesday due to strong winds of over 70 kph and high waves.

The rainfall will temporarily abbreviate the prolonged heat waves nationwide, but hot and humid weather will return thereafter, the KMA said. (Yonhap)