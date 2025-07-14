Stray Kids reached 100 million view mark on YouTube with the music video for “Megaverse” as of Sunday, according to label JYP Entertainment on Monday.

It is the band’s 16th video to achieve the feat.

“Megaverse” is the opening track from its eighth EP “Rock-Star” from November 2023. The eight-track mini album made a chart-topping debut on Billboard 200, its fourth release to do so on the main albums chart, and sold over 3.7 million copies in the first week.

Focus track “Lalalala” hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 90, making Stray Kids the second K-pop boy band to enter the main songs chart, after BTS.

Meanwhile, the bandmates flew to Amsterdam last week for the European leg of tgsid tour, “Dominate.” They are to perform in five more cities — Frankfurt, Germany, as well as London, Madrid, Paris and Rome — for their first tour in the region.