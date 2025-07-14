North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected the construction site of an offshore fish farm in South Hamgyong Province, stressing the importance of regional economic development, state media reported Monday.

Kim visited the construction site of the Ragwon County Offshore Farm the previous day, accompanied by key party officials, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The North's leader attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ragwon fish farm in February. It is the North's second offshore fish farm after the one built in December last year in the eastern coastal city of Sinpho.

Kim called the construction of offshore farms a "strategic creation work" to fundamentally strengthen and develop the regional economy, according to the KCNA.

"The construction of modern offshore farm ... is an innovative creation field to reliably guarantee the efficient rejuvenation and long-term development of more than 60 coastal cities and counties across the country," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

He called for accelerating the construction in an apparent bid to tout the completion of a new fish farm as one of the key achievements ahead of the 80th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in October.

Kim has focused on developing the regional economy in a bid to enhance people's livelihoods amid worsening public sentiment caused by deepening economic difficulties. (Yonhap)