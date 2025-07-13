Huh Min, geology professor at Chonnam National University, was appointed to lead the Korea Heritage Service, the government entity responsible for preserving and promoting Korean cultural heritage.

The announcement was made Sunday as President Lee Jae Myung appointed five vice ministers and seven vice ministerial-level officials, including Huh.

Dubbed “Dr. Dinosaur,” Huh's work has focused on dinosaur and pterosaur fossils as well as microfossils such as ostracods. He has been involved in various UNESCO projects, including Mudeungsan UNESCO Global Geopark, located in the southern city of Gwangju and the surrounding areas, as co-director and scientific adviser since 2018.

Huh received his bachelor’s degree in 1982 at Chonnam National University and received his master's degree in sedimentology from Seoul National University in 1986. In 1991, he earned a Ph.D. in paleontology from Korea University. He completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Wales in the UK.

Korea Heritage Service is authorized to designate national heritage — national treasures, treasures, historic sites and others.