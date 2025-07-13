President Lee Jae Myung has stacked up special envoys to be dispatched to the European Union, France, the UK and India starting next week.

According to the presidential office Sunday, South Korean delegations led by the newly appointed special envoys would travel to the EU and the three countries from Monday to communicate the Lee administration's agenda.

Yoon Yeo-jun, a former environment minister who helped steer the Lee presidential campaign, has been picked as the special envoy to the EU.

Kang Kum-sil, who was the first woman to serve as the country's justice minister, will lead the delegation to France. Heading to the UK as special envoy is Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Choo Mi-ae, another former justice minister.

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has been announced as special envoy to India.

The delegation to the EU will visit Belgium, where the EU has its headquarters, to talk about ways for expanding its strategic partnership with South Korea, the presidential office said.

In France, the delegation will discuss boosting exchanges between the two countries across sectors such as artificial intelligence, space technology and defense industry, according to the presidential office.

The delegation to the UK will address bilateral cooperation on global challenges such as climate change, while in India, talks will touch on marking the upcoming 10th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the presidential office said.

The presidential office added further announcements that special envoys to other key countries would be made as soon as negotiations with their counterparts are completed.