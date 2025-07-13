72 productions, 2 new festivals and vision that bridges tradition, global reach

When Korean cultural references like gat, dopo robes, magpies and tigers appear in hit animated film "K-Pop Demon Hunters," it’s a sign that the stature of Korean culture has changed significantly, according to Park In-gun, CEO of the National Theater of Korea.

“And K-culture begins with the fundamental arts. I hope to see powerful works that expand across the world," Park said during a recent press conference at the Korea Press Center in Seoul.

Building on that foundation, the National Theater of Korea has announced its 2025-26 season lineup, opening Aug. 20. Under the slogan “Together, Go Further,” the theater aims to position itself as a platform that actively engages with contemporary audiences while remaining rooted in Korea’s traditional performing arts.

This season marks the largest slate yet, with 72 productions — 11 more than the previous season — including 25 new works.

As part of its expanded programming, the National Theater is introducing two major new festivals: the Korea International Music Theater Festival and the 2025 Korean Traditional Dance Festival. These additions reflect the theater’s evolving role as both a custodian of heritage and a hub for contemporary expression.

Running from Sept. 3 to 28, the inaugural Korea International Music Theater Festival will center on East Asia, featuring music theater from Korea, China and Japan. The festival is expected to grow into a global event that showcases a wide spectrum of musical theater from around the world.

Scheduled for Oct. 30-31, the 2025 Korean Traditional Dance Festival will bring together 10 national and regional public dance companies in a sweeping celebration of Korean dance.

The National Theater’s three resident companies — the National Changgeuk Company, the National Dance Company and the National Orchestra of Korea — will premiere new works this season and revive audience favorites.

The National Changgeuk Company will present "Pansori Theater Shim Cheong" (Sept. 3-6), a revisionist take on the Korean folktale heroine, reframing her with greater agency and contemporary resonance.

Another major production is "Hyomyeong: The Prince of Art" (June 23-28, 2026), which blends changgeuk with royal court dance to portray Crown Prince Hyomyeong, a pivotal figure in the development of late Joseon-era court performance traditions. "The Story of Lee Nal-chi" (Nov. 21-29) and "Boheoja: The One Who Paces the Void" (March 19-29, 2026) will also return to the stage.

The National Dance Company will explore themes of family in a new production titled "Home," while also reviving modern reinterpretations of traditional aesthetics in works such as "Book of the Dead," "Mongyudowonmu" and "Mask Off."

The National Orchestra of Korea will collaborate with classical guitarist and celebrated film composer Lee Byung-woo, best known for his work on "The King and the Clown" and "The Face Reader." The season also includes "Acoustic," an experimental project reimagining the sound design of Haeoreum Grand Theater and "Modern Folk Song," a nostalgic revisiting of beloved melodies.

The new season also features expanded collaborations with both public and private performing arts groups. Three major productions from the National Theater Company of Korea — "Dangerous Playground" (Aug. 28-31), "The Orphan of Zhao: Seeds of Revenge" (Nov. 21-30) and a new play by Cho Kwang-hwa (May 22-31, 2026) — will be staged at the National Theater.

Among private sector collaborations, the production of "The Dresser" (Dec. 27-March 1) stands out. Based on Ronald Harwood’s acclaimed play, the work unfolds in a wartime theater dressing room and explores the fragile dynamics of ego, dependency and aging. Veteran actor Song Seung-hwan will star in the lead role.