A growing number of South Korean users are demanding answers from Meta after their Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended without clear reason.

Some were even flagged for violating policies related to sexual exploitation of minors, allegations users say are not only false but deeply damaging to their personal reputations.

Meta Korea has acknowledged a technical error, but frustration continues to grow. Accounts remain locked, and users say there’s no direct way to appeal or receive help.

“I never uploaded anything illegal,” said one user during a recent closed-door session with lawmakers. “But now people around me are suspicious. It’s humiliating.”

In response, Rep. Choi Min-hee, head of the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee organized a private meeting last week with affected users, legal experts, and regulators.

“We need real solutions, not vague apologies,” Choi said, urging Meta to take responsibility and act swiftly.

Heo Ouk, Meta Korea’s director of public policy who attended the meeting, apologized for the “frustration” and pledged to “escalate the cases to headquarters for urgent review.”

The session included testimony from users whose accounts were banned after seemingly routine activity. A college student had their account suspended after uploading an illustration for a class project. Another user, who runs a wildlife-themed page, said they were banned without explanation. One user reactivated their account after a study break, only to be locked out immediately.

Attorney Kim Si-eun, representing several of the victims, said Meta must comply with South Korea’s Telecommunications Business Act, which requires companies to prove that any service suspension is justified.

“If they can’t show cause,” she said, “they must restore the accounts immediately.”

She also called on Meta to speed up the launch of its promised South Korea-based customer service center, which is currently scheduled for February 2026.

Shin Seung-han, director of market surveillance at the Korea Communications Commission, confirmed that the agency has submitted a formal request to Meta for written clarification. He warned that if Meta is found to have violated the law, “we will take legal measures under existing regulations.”

Rep. Choi emphasized that the situation reflects a broader problem.

“There’s no local customer support. Users are left in the dark,” she said. She plans to compile user testimonies and follow up with another meeting once Meta responds.