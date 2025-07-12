Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday during his visit to North Korea, Moscow's foreign ministry said.

In a Telegram post, the ministry released a photo of Kim smiling while holding Lavrov's hand with both hands. In a separate post of a video that shows Kim greeting Lavrov with a hug, the ministry said Lavrov was "received" by the North Korean leader.

The ministry indicated their meeting took place in the coastal resort city of Wonsan.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in Wonsan for the second round of strategic talks between the two countries, after he arrived in the city the previous day.

Lavrov's trip to the North will last until Sunday, when he is set to fly to China to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states. (Yonhap)