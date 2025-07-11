Tech accessory brand Casetify has unveiled its second collection in collaboration with Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami.

Part of Casetify's premium iCONS line, the latest release features Murakami’s iconic flower motifs and vibrant aesthetic, expanding on the partnership’s earlier success.

This new collection highlights Kaikai and Kiki, Murakami’s beloved character duo, across a variety of tech accessories and collectibles items. Products include limited-edition phone cases, 3D Kaikai and Kiki earbud cases and a blind box of danglers, among others.

For the first time, Casetify is also introducing customizable luggage as part of the lineup. Available in three colors — primrose pink, cherry red and matte black — the luggage can be personalized with initials or a custom message.

"Kaikai and Kiki are the only duo characters in my artistic universe, embodying cuteness, playfulness and a sense of artistic tension. I am excited to see how their unique charm will be brought to life through Casetify as a new creative canvas," the Japanese artist was quoted as saying in a press release.

The two first partnered in April to bring Murakami's iconic character, "Mr. Dob," to the iCONS series, which includes a variety of tech accessories, such as phone cases, AirPods cases and headphone covers.

The full collection will be available starting Thursday at all 11 Casetify stores in Korea.