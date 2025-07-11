Online fashion retailer Musinsa has partnered with Nike for its "Leaders of Seoul" campaign and pop-up event, aimed at introducing a new generation of women’s sports style.

The collaboration includes the exclusive early release of two new sneakers, the Air Max Muse and Air Superfly, ahead of their broader launch.

The pop-up runs through July 23 at Musinsa's "Seongsu @Daelim Warehouse" store in Seongsu, Seoul, a rising shopping hub for young consumers. The venue will feature the new sneakers alongside apparel such as The Pleated Suit, designed for active, urban lifestyles.

Inspired by local trendsetters, the Leaders of Seoul campaign reflects a future-oriented, street-style interpretation of women's sportswear. Musinsa and Nike are targeting women in their 20s and 30s — a demographic that makes up over 80 percent of Musinsa Seongsu’s customer base, with foreign shoppers accounting for roughly half.

The space also features a 360-degree photo zone, where customers who share their sneaker snapshots on social media can receive promotional gifts.

After the pop-up ends, Musinsa will expand its in-store presence of Nike as a shop-in-shop at the same location starting July 24, offering ongoing access to both new and best-selling Nike products.

"This campaign marks our continued effort to deepen our connection with young female consumers by positioning ourselves at the intersection of sportswear and street fashion," a Musinsa official said.