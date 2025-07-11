With the ongoing heat wave taking a toll on people of all ages, multiple Seoul-based district offices launched measures to respond to the sweltering heat and prevent heat-related illnesses, especially among seniors.

Jung-gu in central Seoul was one of the districts to roll out an early heat wave response by providing free bottled water.

According to the district office, it installed bottled water refrigerators at five frequently visited public locations to prevent dehydration and heatstroke among senior residents, people with disabilities and those engaging in long hours of outdoor activities.

The water refrigerators operate daily from 10 a.m. Each is filled with 600 bottles daily, with three deliveries to restock water bottles at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., making a total of 3,000 bottles available to Jung-gu residents.

The district office added that it introduced a new system that automatically dispenses one bottle every 15 seconds to prevent a specific user from taking multiple bottles and ensure more people can benefit from the water refrigerators.

Separate response teams are set to monitor the sites and check the condition of the refrigerators to minimize public inconvenience.

Though the operating time and the number of water bottles available vary by the district, Gangguk-gu in northern Seoul and Seongdong-gu in central Seoul recently launched bottled water refrigerators as well.

Meanwhile, Gangnam-gu in southern Seoul is scheduled to operate 108 heat shelters to safeguard public health and prevent heat-related risks.

Various facilities, ranging from the community service centers, “smart shelters” — the city’s high-tech bus stops — to libraries and social welfare centers, are designated as heat shelters, maintaining a temperature between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

The Gangnam-gu office added that 23 heat shelters in district office buildings and community centers will extend their operating time to 9 p.m. when heat wave advisories or warnings are issued. The shelters will be available during the weekends and public holidays.

Heat wave advisories and warnings in Korea are issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to exceed 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Gangnam-gu-based hotels also agreed to provide safe shelters for seniors living alone, near-poverty households and recipients of the basic living allowance when the heat wave warnings are issued.

Those who wish to use the hotel facilities can apply at the community service centers.

Each person can stay up to five days and the safe shelters will be managed from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. the next day.

Jongno-gu in central Seoul also joined hands with three hotels to offer safe accommodations and will cover the daily accommodation fee of 90,000 won ($65.49) for its near-poverty households, recipients of the basic living allowance and seniors.

The accommodation fee can be applied for up to 10 nights.

Jongno-gu office added that it installed ceiling-mounted air conditioners for some 40 households with severely ill patients and residents over the age of 70.

Other district offices, including Songpa-gu in southeastern Seoul and Geumcheong-gu in western Seoul, installed heat reduction facilities and will dispatch social workers, caregivers or nurses to check in on those in vulnerable groups via phone calls or on-site visits.

A total of 400 welfare kits filled with food-related packages and hygiene products were also prepared to be delivered to the underprivileged people in Songpa-gu.