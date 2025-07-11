Louis Vuitton has opened a pop-up store for its men’s fall-winter 2025 collection at The Hyundai Seoul, running through July 27.

Located on the ground floor of the Yeouido department store, the space highlights the latest design from Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director Pharrell Williams.

First unveiled at the Cour Carree of the Louvre in Paris in January, the collection was developed in collaboration with Japanese designer Nigo, a longtime creative partner and friend of Williams.

Blending luxury craftsmanship with streetwear sensibilities, the collection draws from archival Louis Vuitton aesthetics while channeling contemporary cultural codes. The result is a forward-looking fusion of heritage and innovation that embodies the brand’s creative collective ethos, Lvers — a manifesto of inclusivity, global unity and cross-cultural connection.

The pop-up features a curated selection of footwear, bags and accessories, with a special spotlight on the new “LV Buttersoft” sneakers. Designed by Williams, the sneakers aim to bridge the gap between classic athletic silhouettes and formal elegance. Crafted from ultrasoft leather, they are available in multiple colorways and reflect the collection’s distinctive street-meets-dandy appeal.

The store is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with extended hours until 8:30 p.m. on Fridays and weekends.