Twice is returning with its fourth studio album “This Is For” on Friday.

The LP consists of 14 tracks, including the title track.

“We have put together the album wanting to convey how we want to be of strength to our fans who have been with us,” said the eight members through label JYP Entertainment. They credited fans as their No. 1 source of energy.

Twice put a lot of thought into the album so that it would reflect how the members have matured over the last decade. While staying true to the group’s color, they wanted to portray yet another side, especially through songs they sang in pairs and the concept photographs, the members said.

Jeonyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung also expressed their gratitude for the success of “Takedown,” which they sang for the Netflix animated hit “K-pop Demon Hunters.”