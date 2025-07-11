Riize will chronicle its two-year career with a documentary of its growth, label SM Entertainment announced Friday.

From its first fan meetup “Hello, Briize” that marked the 100th day of its debut to opening and closing shows of its first fan concert tour “Riizing Day,” live performances along with commentary from the bandmates will be packed into “1st Stage to Riize” which will be available in Blu-ray and digital formats.

In the meantime, the band of six held a stand-alone concert in Seoul last week, drawing more than 30,000 fans over three days. It marked the beginning of its tour “Riizing Loud” that will resume in Kobe, Japan, on Saturday. It is slated to visit four more cities in the country and six in Southeast Asia until Feb. 7, 2026.