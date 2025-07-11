Stir-fried spicy pork in just 9 minutes and a hearty braised chicken stew for under 10,000 won.

Actor Ryu Soo-young has compiled 79 such no-fuss recipes in his debut cookbook, “Ryu Soo-young’s Recipes for Life,” aimed at helping anyone — from newlyweds to retired fathers — master the comforting flavors of Korean home cooking.

At a press conference Tuesday, the actor spoke not as a celebrity, but as a passionate home cook and self-taught recipe developer.

“This book isn’t for gourmet chefs. It’s for people who are just starting to cook — people getting married, or living on their own for the first time. I wanted to create something they could open and follow without fear.”

The book draws from more than 300 recipes Ryu has developed over the years, 79 of which he selected for this release. Known for showcasing his culinary chops on cooking programs like KBS’ “Fun-Staurant,” Ryu turns the spotlight on humble, home-style dishes, simple enough for beginners, but rich in flavor.

Though Ryu remains best known as an actor, cooking has long been his refuge.

“Cooking has been a kind of healing meditation for me. When I was overwhelmed with work, I’d bake piles of bread or pickle vegetables. It cleared my mind and brought me back to myself.”

Publishing a cookbook, he added, was not a decision he made lightly.

“It took me 3-4 years to get to this point,” he said. “I’ve relied so much on cookbooks at home. Publishing my own felt almost presumptuous. But so many people asked me to compile my recipes in one, and I found the courage to do it.”

The cookbook is divided into five sections: special dishes, rice, noodles, soups and stews, and snacks.

For true beginners, Ryu recommends starting with snacks. “Whether it’s cooking or exercise, you need a small win to keep going. Start with something really easy. Then little by little, you’ll gain confidence and start enjoying it.”

Ryu’s ambition goes beyond the domestic kitchen. His international travels for programs, filmed in countries like Spain, Peru and the US, have only deepened his belief in the global appeal of Korean cuisine.

Last year, he led a Korean cooking class at Stanford University, introducing students to the basics of Korean food.

He also recalled a memorable moment with a celebrity visiting Korea: “When Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds came to Korea last year, I made them ‘galbijjim’ (braised short ribs). They loved it.”

He is already planning his next cookbook, this time focused on banchan, or the essential Korean side dishes that accompany rice.

“So often, we end up throwing out rice because we don’t have the right banchan to go with it,” he said. “I’d like to put together seasonal, simple sides that help bring those leftovers to life.”

While acting fuels his passion, Ryu says cooking offers a different kind of fulfillment, one in warmth and human connection.

“Acting makes my heart race. It’s thrilling. But cooking makes me feel warm,” he said. “Heat is exciting, but warmth draws people close. When I cook, people come toward me, and hearts open up.”

Cooking, he says, has become more than just a hobby. “It might be the most important work in life. Maybe even more useful to others than acting. This feels like the most meaningful moment I’ve had. And it’s not something I take lightly.”