At Glow Seongsu, every meal is a journey overseas, but no passport is required

A slice of Singapore, a bite of San Francisco and a sip of Hong Kong -- all without leaving Seoul. The newly opened Glow Seongsu, which officially launched on June 5, is quickly becoming the city’s newest destination for global street food lovers. Nestled in the creative heart of Seongsu-dong, Seoul’s ever-evolving hipster enclave, Glow Seongsu houses 10 independent culinary brands under one roof, offering an immersive and photogenic dining experience that spans continents.

Marketed as Korea’s first dedicated prawn noodle shop, Glow Seongsu’s highlight is a stall serving authentic Singapore-style shrimp noodle soup, a dish many Korean travelers seek out on trips to Singapore. Now, the umami-packed delicacy, with its rich broth, can be enjoyed in Seoul.

The venue, which bills itself as a “global culinary village,” hosts a diverse lineup of food and beverage brands curated to represent local flavors from around the world. Visitors can stroll through the mini-village layout and sample dishes ranging from Turkish sand coffee and pistachio kadayif waffles to spicy Thai bubble tea and crispy San Francisco-style fish and chips.

Among the vendors is My San Fran, which recreates the flavors of a classic seaside shack in California. For 12,000 won ($8.75), customers receive two thinly battered white fish fillets served with house-made potato crisps, a wedge of lemon and a side of tartar sauce. The addition of fried caper berries provides a briny, pickle-like contrast.

The deep-fried fish fillet is praised for its golden, crispy coating and tender interior. A spicier variation of the fish and chips is also available, as well as clam chowder soup, French fries and draft beer.

Viral Chinese food from Netflix favorite

Another standout is Chang Chang’s Menbosha Sugar Glaze, a playful take on the Chinese-inspired shrimp toast known as menbosha. Priced at 6,000 won for two pieces, the deep-fried cubes of bread are stuffed with shrimp paste and glazed with a crunchy sugar shell called “ppaseu.” The sweet coating recently gained notoriety after appearing on the hit Netflix show “Culinary Class Wars,” featuring renowned Korean chef Jung Ji-sun.

Diners can choose from three flavors -- original, mala (a Sichuan twist) and corn, allowing adventurous eaters to mix and match sweet and savory. The mala version has attracted buzz for its unique blend of heat and candy-like crunch.

Where culinary art meets Instagrammable vibes

The aesthetic appeal of Glow Seongsu is no afterthought. Designed to resemble a hidden forest village, the food hall includes a central pond and terrace seating surrounded by greenery, making it a magnet for Seoul’s Instagram-happy crowd. Indoors, seating spans two spacious floors, with an airy, well-ventilated design that caters to both summer and winter visits.

Orders are made digitally via NFC tags placed on tables, streamlining the process and reducing wait times. For drinks, customers head to the Bottle Shop, a standalone bar-like counter offering over 30 varieties of red, white and sparkling wine, along with imported beers and soft drinks from around the world.

Hong Kong Milk Company, operating out of a cafe-style standalone space, serves a standout Thai bubble milk tea for 6,000 won. The tapioca pearls are freshly simmered and richly infused with syrup, delivering a chewy yet flavorful experience. In summer, the spot also offers shaved ice desserts, including a milk tea-flavored bingsu topped with handmade tapioca pearls, and even a unique version using Korea’s beloved Chodang corn or super sweet corn.

More to come

While most of the stalls are open, two vendors are still in the final stages of preparation. One of the most anticipated is Soha Saltpond, a popular bakery from Ikseon-dong known for its buttery salt bread. Its Glow Seongsu location is set to feature its classic savory buns as well as new variations with matcha and cream fillings.

Glow Seongsu’s appeal lies in its ability to cater to both curious solo diners and groups of friends looking for an international food crawl experience. It combines Seoul’s growing appetite for global flavors with the convenience of a single destination and does so with charm, visual flair and thoughtful curation.