Amid Washington's pressure for a tariff hike on most South Korean goods, the presidential office appears to be open to widening the scope of the tariff negotiations with the US by adding elements that could reshape the two countries' alliance.

Signaling that the ongoing negotiations would not only encompass "tariff and non-tariff issues" but also other elements such as investment, purchases of US goods and regional security, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said he "proposed that (Seoul) take a comprehensive stance in (the handling of) the package (deal)."

"Tariffs and non-tariff (issues) are important, but they are part of the bigger picture in the alliance between South Korea and the United States," Wi told reporters at the presidential office Wednesday evening upon his return from a short trip to Washington.

Seoul is engaged in "ongoing negotiations on the entire alliance, including trade, investment, purchases of US goods and even security," Wi also said, adding, "Wouldn't it be appropriate to negotiate with an eye on the end state of the alliance?"

When asked whether transferring wartime operational control of South Korea's military from the US to South Korea, or drawing down US forces stationed in South Korea could be included in the "comprehensive" talks in which Washington ramps up the pressure on Seoul to spend more on defense, Wi did not rule out the possibilities.

"In terms of the security consultation, many of the things (you mentioned) were among the discussion topics, along with defense spending. The discussions are likely to drag on. They may last longer than the other discussions," Wi said.

Regarding the likelihood of the US giving South Korea the authority to lead its own defense in case of a North Korean invasion through the transfer of wartime operational control as part of the broader negotiations, Wi also said, "I don't know if that issue will come up in the security consultations. We're not there yet."

On Wednesday local time, a report by US think tank Defense Priorities suggested that US troops stationed in South Korea be slashed to about 10,000 from the current 28,500, given the restricted role of the US Forces Korea -- countering threats from North Korea, not elsewhere -- amid China's growing military power and the lack of US posture in Asia to counter it.

"Seoul has not granted the United States unrestricted contingency access to use its bases for operations elsewhere in the theater during a conflict. Forces left in South Korea might be sidelined in the event of a regional war," read the report.

An expert in Seoul said the government appears to be desperate for progress in the US tariff talks, which have stalled, and is therefore leaving core security issues open for renegotiation, possibly in an effort to appease the Trump administration.

"I'm concerned because it seems like Seoul is using bigger bait," said Lee Shin-wha, professor of political science and international relations at Korea University.

"From our perspective, North Korea is an enemy, but from Trump's perspective, it is not a foe but rather a counterpart for dialogue," she also said, adding that any offer aimed at appeasing the United States "would do no good for South Korea's national interest."

President Lee Jae Myung was to convene a National Security Council meeting in Seoul Thursday afternoon in what would be the first he has presided over since his inauguration on June 4.

According to the presidential office on Thursday, Lee was to be briefed about the security policy blueprint for the second half of this year. As of press time, it was not clear whether the meeting would focus on South Korea's response to the US tariff uncertainties.