Seen Aromi, YouTuber and author of the Korean bestseller "So What If I Love My Single Life?," has a publishing rights deal with Penguin Publishing Group.

"We are so proud to announce that Sharika Teelwah, editor at Transworld, part of the Penguin Publishing Group, in UK pre-empted World English rights for six figures to Seen Aromi’s bestselling Korean book," Seen's New York-based literary agent Barbara J. Zitwer said in a statement.

Originally published in 2024 by the Korean publisher Bookrum, the book quickly became a bestseller in Korea. In it, Seen reflects on her choice to live alone and the freedom and fulfillment she has found in an independent life.

Zitwer said she first discovered the book through Seen's interview article in The Korea Herald and was “immediately captivated by Seen Aromi’s voice and energy.”

“I had no doubt and moved quickly to sign her,” she said.

Zitwer is known for her role in bringing Korean literature to international audiences. She represented Han Kang’s "The Vegetarian," which won the International Booker Prize in 2016.

Meanwhile, the agent added that there’s already strong interest in a film adaptation of Seen’s book. UK-based The Artists Agency is handling film rights.

The agent has previously sold screen rights for several prominent Korean works, including "The Good Son" and "Perfect Happiness" by Jeong You-jeong and "Walking Practice" by Min Dolki.