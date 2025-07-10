Luxury fashion house, Frieze Seoul collaborate to create 'Now & Next,' exploring practices of different generations of Korean artists

Chanel and Frieze announced on Thursday the artists for the fourth edition of “Now & Next,” a video series dedicated to spotlighting established and emerging Korean artists, ahead of Frieze Seoul in September.

The six selected artists of different generations and backgrounds — Kim Yun-chul, Kim So-jung, Kim Bo-hie, Chung Yu-mi, Lee Jin-ju and Lim No-sik — will be paired into groups of two for the “now” and “next” of each episode, sharing their artistic practices, inspirations and culture in Korea through conversation.

Kim Yun-chul merges technology with art to produce installations, audio works and multimedia creations. Jun So-jung uses video and writing to explore contemporary aesthetics and political themes. Kim Bo-hie creates paintings based on Korean traditional painting techniques, depicting scenes from nature.

Chung Yu-mi pursues traditional methodologies to paint abstract landscapes, reflecting on memory and imagination. Lee Jin-ju creates uncanny scenes from the unconscious and re-creates memories of daily life through a unique painting style inspired by East Asian cultures. Lim No-sik explores the act of witnessing the invisible through the process of painting.

The initiative aims to spotlight Korean artists who are pushing the boundaries of contemporary art, inspired by the spirit of Gabrielle Chanel, founder of Chanel, who said “I want to be part of what happens next,” according to the fashion company.

The three episodes of “Now & Next” will be shown on the Frieze website close to the Frieze Seoul opening. The fourth edition of Frieze Seoul will run Sept. 3 to 6 at Coex in Gangnam, southern Seoul, with 120 galleries from around the world participating.