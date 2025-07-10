JB Financial Group released its 2024 annual report Thursday, showing achievements in clean energy financing, climate risk management and community investment totaling nearly 4.8 billion won ($3.5 million) in social impact.

As part of its push for sustainability, JB’s two regional banking units, Jeonbuk Bank and Kwangju Bank, became the first in the country to sign direct renewable energy power purchase agreements.

They also rolled out new green loan products designed to support companies committed to the RE100 initiative, a global campaign that urges firms to source 100 percent of their electricity from renewables.

The report comprises the group’s non-financial performance across four priority areas: climate action, community engagement, consumer protection and risk management.

It includes third-party verified data aligned with global standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the International Financial Reporting Standards.

In the social sector, JB said it expanded local community programs, with the social return on investment of its core 2024 projects measured at 1.8 times, or some 4.77 billion won in impact.

The group received an A rating from the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability in 2024 and was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Korea Index, reflecting growing recognition of its ESG leadership.

“JB Financial will continue driving social change through finance while staying true to our identity as Korea’s top small but strong financial group,” a company official said.