With the official launch of the Hangang Bus ferry service just two months away, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon visited Brisbane to inspect the city’s water transit system, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday.

During Oh’s visit, Oh examined the punctuality measures, popularization strategies and safety management systems of CityCat — Brisbane’s ferry service — to see which approaches can be incorporated into Seoul’s Hangang Bus service.

CityCat, which first launched in 1996, is a vital part of Brisbane’s public transport network. The fleet of 27 ferries currently serves 19 terminals along a 20-kilometer stretch of the Brisbane River, which, like the Han River, runs through the heart of the city.

On Tuesday, Oh visited Brisbane City Hall to hear directly from local transport and urban regeneration officials regarding CityCat. The following day, Oh boarded the CityCat ferry to get a firsthand experience and assess its operational infrastructure.

Based on Oh’s visit to Brisbane, the city government plans to swiftly identify and apply improvements to its Hangang Bus service before its official launch in September.

The Hangang Bus is currently planned to run along a 31.5-kilometer route with seven stops in Magok, Mangwon, Yeouido, Jamwon, Oksu, Ttukseom and Jamsil.

A total of 12 vessels are scheduled to operate every 15 minutes on weekdays, while the service will operate every 30 minutes on weekends and public holidays. The one-way fare for adults will cost 3,000 won ($2.18) and 1,800 won and 1,100 won for teenagers and children, respectively.