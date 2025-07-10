President Lee Jae Myung will preside over his first meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday since he took office early last month, the presidential office said.

Lee will be briefed about security issues during the planned NSC meeting, the office said in a statement.

The NSC meeting comes just a day after National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac returned from a four-day trip to the United States for discussions on trade negotiations and broader alliance issues in meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials.

US President Donald Trump has said Washington would impose 25 percent tariffs on South Korean goods from Aug. 1, which effectively extended the initial tariff deadline and allowed more time for negotiations. (Yonhap)