Special Prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon's team on Thursday raided the defense ministry and the presidential National Security Office as part of an investigation into allegations that top military officials and the presidential office intervened in an initial probe of the 2023 death of a young Marine.

The team reportedly sent investigators to the NSO, the ministry's spokesperson's room, and other places and residences of those involved in the allegations in the morning to secure evidence.

The team has been investigating the allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol vented his anger and took issue with the results of the military's investigation into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was swept away by a swollen stream during a search for torrential rain victims in July 2023.

The team reportedly plans to seize NSO meeting minutes related to Yoon's alleged resentment and materials on the defense ministry's responses to media reports on the Marine's death. (Yonhap)