Japan defeated Chinese Taipei 4-0 in South Korea on Wednesday to open their three-peat bid at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Women's Football Championship.

Miyu Yakata, Yume Takikawa and Hana Takahashi each scored for Japan in their tournament opener at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, some 30 kilometers south of Seoul, before an own goal by Chinese Taipei defender Chen Ying-Hui rounded out the scoring in the 70th minute.

Japan are the top-ranked team in Asia at No. 7. They have won four of the first eight editions of the EAFF tournament, including each of the past two in 2019 and 2022.

South Korea will begin their competition against China later Wednesday, also in Suwon. South Korea will then play Japan on Sunday before closing out the event against Chinese Taipei next Wednesday.

Japan are considered the favorites here, with South Korea, world No. 21, trying to win their first EAFF crown since the inaugural edition in 2005.