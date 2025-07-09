Applicants can try out for 8 labels at once; Grammy-winning producer Ryan Tedder joins the search

Hybe is launching its first integrated audition under the Hybe Music Group, aiming to discover the next wave of K-pop stars.

The K-pop powerhouse will hold the “Hybe Music Group Audition,” the first company-wide audition involving all labels under the Hybe Music Group umbrella.

This unprecedented audition allows participants to apply to all eight Hybe-affiliated labels with a single application. The labels include Big Hit Music, Belift Lab, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, Ador and YX. Additionally, "Hybe X Ryan Tedder" — a special audition with four-time Grammy-winning and multiplatinum producer Ryan Tedder — is also part of the lineup.

The audition is open to anyone born in or after 2007, regardless of gender or nationality. Applicants can showcase their singing, dancing, or any other talent that highlights their individuality. Online submissions will be accepted from July 14 to September 7.

In Japan, applicants will also have the chance to apply in person at a special pop-up event, which will take place at MIL Gallery & MIL 2ND in Shibuya, Tokyo, Aug. 27–30.

Meanwhile, Hybe continues to expand its global reach through Hybe Music Group APAC, which oversees its operations worldwide. The company is nurturing artists not only through its US-based branch Hybe America but also through Hybe Japan and Hybe Latin America. A new branch in India is scheduled to launch in September or October.