Star ballerino to perform 'Swan Lake' with Universal Ballet

It is not always easy to find yourself in the classical stories of ballet, says Daniil Simkin. Yet at the heart of these works, he sees something universally resonant — “the romantic idea of breaking free from constraints and following one’s passion.”

The internationally acclaimed ballet star, a former principal dancer with American Ballet Theater and Staatsballett Berlin, is back in Seoul to perform Prince Siegfried in “Swan Lake” with Universal Ballet. The shows, scheduled for July 19 and 23 at the Seoul Arts Center’s Opera Theater, mark Simkin’s first full-length performance in Korea. He will dance with Universal Ballet’s principal ballerina Hong Hyang-gee.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s sweeping score, “Swan Lake” has been reimagined in many different ways since its 19th-century premiere. In Universal Ballet’s version, the tragic romance between Prince Siegfried and Odette, a princess turned into a swan by a sorcerer’s curse, ends in Siegfried’s death.

“Depending on the ending, you have to find yourself in that particular version of the ballet,” Simkin said during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday. “So in a way, my Prince Siegfried (here) does not take ‘no’ for an answer. He follows Odette even if it’s into his demise.”

Celebrated for his technique and charisma, Simkin is often recognized as a technician, but “Swan Lake,” he says, demands a different kind of mastery, one that calls for greater subtlety and taste.

“It’s about control, not about how many turns you do, but how you finish them. You try to push as a dancer — that’s what excites me when it comes to technique. It’s, in a way, an analogy to the human condition. But for ‘Swan Lake,’ you have to make it tasteful. It’s more about the bigger picture, the characterization of the role as well.”

Still, he hinted with a smile that he would slip in "a couple of small things" here and there.

Now, as a freelance artist who mostly performs in gala programs around the world, Simkin finds full-length narrative ballets to be a rare and meaningful opportunity. Earlier that day, he took company class with Universal Ballet dancers — an experience he especially enjoyed for its roots in the Russian style — and said he would get into very good shape.

“It's a great pleasure to still perform full-length works. And to be with such a traditional company, even just for a short time, feels like a privilege and an enjoyment.”

Simkin said that, more than the result, he is focused on the process.

“What’s important for me is to feel that I’m part of something bigger. This is what drives me right now. All I can do is give it my all, be part of the company, and together strive for something great.”

Beyond the stage, Simkin has been expanding his role in the ballet world. In 2021, he founded Studio Simkin, a production company that seeks to reimagine ballet for the digital age. The studio creates works that blend classical technique with new technologies, immersive media and interdisciplinary collaboration, as he sees the untapped potential of ballet in embracing other mediums.

“I’m following my inspiration, my impulse to further our form of dance in new ways,” he said. “Combining it with cutting-edge technology, expanding dance into immersive spaces, I want to advance our art form and bring it closer to the contemporary human being.”