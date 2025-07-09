Le Sserafim went all out for cuteness in the music video for a B-side track from its fourth single in Japan, “Different.”

The group uploaded the video for “Kawaii (prod. Gen Hoshino)” on Wednesday featuring the five members roaming around the Sanrio theme park in Tokyo and singing about how cuteness can transform anyone’s character into a positive strength.

The single was chosen as the theme song for the show “My Melody & Kuromi,” which starts streaming on Netflix on July 24. Heo Yunjin wrote the English lyrics for the catchy tune that made Oricon’s Weekly Digital Single Ranking and Billboard Japan’s Top Download Songs chart.

The quintet concluded the Japan leg of its international tour last month, visiting four cities in the country for nine shows. It will return to Japan in November for an encore concert at Tokyo Dome.